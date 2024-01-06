Can we count on North Dakota State to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 0-1 NR NR 226

North Dakota State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 16, North Dakota State took down the Montana Grizzlies (No. 62 in the RPI) by a score of 78-69. Damari Wheeler-Thomas was the leading scorer in the signature win over Montana, putting up 22 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-67 at home over Portland (No. 246/RPI) on December 7

83-78 at home over San Jose State (No. 272/RPI) on December 4

80-76 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on November 6

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

According to the RPI, North Dakota State has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

The Bison have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

North Dakota State has the 124th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Bison's upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

NDSU has 15 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos vs. North Dakota State Bison

UMKC Kangaroos vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: Summit League Network

