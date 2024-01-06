The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) will aim to break a three-game losing run when they host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Fightin' Hawks have dropped four games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-1.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-1.5) 141.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends

North Dakota is 4-9-0 ATS this year.

The Fightin' Hawks have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Lumberjacks' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.