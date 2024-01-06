Two sliding squads square off when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Lumberjacks will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Fightin' Hawks, losers of four in a row.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, five percentage points below the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Lumberjacks have averaged.

North Dakota has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks sit at 349th.

The Fightin' Hawks' 73.2 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 76.9 points, North Dakota is 5-1.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota is putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (67.4).

In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 9.3 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (76.9).

North Dakota makes more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than away (29.6%).

