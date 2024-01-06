How to Watch North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two sliding squads square off when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Lumberjacks will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Fightin' Hawks, losers of four in a row.
North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, five percentage points below the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Lumberjacks have averaged.
- North Dakota has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks sit at 349th.
- The Fightin' Hawks' 73.2 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 76.9 points, North Dakota is 5-1.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- North Dakota is putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (67.4).
- In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 9.3 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (76.9).
- North Dakota makes more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than away (29.6%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|L 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|Northern Colorado
|L 97-87
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/11/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
