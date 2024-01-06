Two sliding squads square off when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Lumberjacks will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Fightin' Hawks, losers of four in a row.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, five percentage points below the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Lumberjacks have averaged.
  • North Dakota has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks sit at 349th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks' 73.2 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 76.9 points, North Dakota is 5-1.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • North Dakota is putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (67.4).
  • In 2023-24 the Fightin' Hawks are conceding 9.3 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (76.9).
  • North Dakota makes more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than away (29.6%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas L 70-45 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota State L 80-61 Frost Arena
1/3/2024 Northern Colorado L 97-87 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/6/2024 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/11/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena
1/13/2024 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

