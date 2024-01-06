Saturday's contest that pits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 74, North Dakota 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-4.0)

Northern Arizona (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Northern Arizona has a 6-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Dakota, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The Lumberjacks have a 5-9-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fightin' Hawks have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Northern Arizona is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games, while North Dakota has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Other Summit League Predictions

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, and are allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball.

The 36.3 rebounds per game North Dakota accumulates rank 196th in the nation. Their opponents grab 35.3.

North Dakota connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.2% from deep (310th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

North Dakota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Hawks commit 10.6 per game (84th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (282nd in college basketball).

