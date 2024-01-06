Can we count on North Dakota to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How North Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 0-2 NR NR 283

North Dakota's best wins

Against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 16, North Dakota captured its best win of the season, which was a 79-62 road victory. Treysen Eaglestaff was the top scorer in the signature victory over Utah Tech, putting up 28 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

85-68 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on November 12

72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 250/RPI) on November 26

71-69 over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on November 25

73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on November 20

North Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

North Dakota has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

North Dakota has been handed the 320th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Fightin' Hawks' 14 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.

UND has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Omaha Mavericks vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

