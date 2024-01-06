Saturday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (11-3) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-10) going head to head at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Fighting Hawks secured a 78-72 win over Idaho State.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 76, North Dakota 58

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks beat the No. 225-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Idaho State Bengals, 78-72, on January 3, which goes down as their best win of the season.

North Dakota has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

The Fighting Hawks have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Idaho State (No. 225) on January 3

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 310) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 20.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

20.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Nakiyah Hurst: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

5.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Kiera Pemberton: 9.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 57.8 FG% Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 52.7 FG%

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks' -110 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.8 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (307th in college basketball).

The Fighting Hawks are posting 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 64.4 points per contest.

Defensively, North Dakota has been better at home this season, giving up 68.3 points per game, compared to 77.2 in away games.

