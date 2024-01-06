When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nic Petan light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan stats and insights

Petan is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Petan has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

