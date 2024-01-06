Morton County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Morton County, North Dakota today? We've got you covered.
Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Glen Ullin High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Glen Ullin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flasher High School at New Salem-Almont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: New Salem, ND
- Conference: B Region 5 District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
