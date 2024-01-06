How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- North Carolina vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Providence vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Kentucky vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
- In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
- The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
- Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks put up 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).
- South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Mississippi State played better when playing at home last season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.0.
- Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, 5.0 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77.0).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more triples away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.