The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
  • In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
  • The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
  • Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks put up 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).
  • South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Mississippi State played better when playing at home last season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.0.
  • Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, 5.0 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77.0).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more triples away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

