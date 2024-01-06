The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

South Carolina is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks put up 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).

South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Mississippi State played better when playing at home last season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.0.

Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, 5.0 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77.0).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more triples away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena 12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center 12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum 1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena 1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule