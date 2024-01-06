Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mercer County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Killdeer High School at Beulah High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on January 6

9:00 AM CT on January 6 Location: Beulah, ND

Beulah, ND Conference: B Region 7

B Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Hazen High School