Mercer County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mercer County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Mercer County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Killdeer High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Beulah, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Hazen High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Hazen, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
