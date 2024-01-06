McLean County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in McLean County, North Dakota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellendale High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Washburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.