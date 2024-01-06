The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

TCU is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, six out of the Horned Frogs' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is fifth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Jayhawks' national championship odds down from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Horned Frogs have had the 32nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000.

With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.