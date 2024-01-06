Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 14 of 37 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated seven goals and one assist.

Eriksson Ek averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

