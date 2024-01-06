The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Indiana Stats Insights

This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.

The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).

Indiana has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.

The Buckeyes score just 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).

Ohio State has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.2.

In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.

The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Ohio State made fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall 12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall 1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena 1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule