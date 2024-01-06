The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Wildcats have won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 169.5.

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -1.5 169.5

Florida vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Gators are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, Kentucky has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky (8-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 20.5% more often than Florida (6-6-0) this season.

Florida vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 169.5 % of Games Over 169.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 15.4% 86.3 177.4 73.7 147.1 151.6 Kentucky 5 41.7% 91.1 177.4 73.4 147.1 151.9

Additional Florida vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

Florida has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.4 points.

The Wildcats put up an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up.

Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 6-6-0 6-4 10-3-0 Kentucky 8-4-0 2-0 9-3-0

Florida vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Kentucky 10-6 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.