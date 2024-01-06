The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 158.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, nine out of the Tigers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

North Carolina has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of eight Tar Heels games this year have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Oddsmakers rate Clemson much lower (33rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

The Tigers have had the fifth-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the start of the season to +7500.

The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 The Tar Heels were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +3000, which is the 44th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +3000, North Carolina has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

