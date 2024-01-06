Can we anticipate Brock Faber lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • In two of 37 games this season, Faber has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 26:25 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:55 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

