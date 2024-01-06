In the upcoming matchup versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

In four of 37 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:04 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

