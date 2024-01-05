Ward County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Ward County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Ryan Catholic School at Harvey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Redeemer's High School at Westhope High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Westhope, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
