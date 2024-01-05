Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Ward County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Ryan Catholic School at Harvey High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Harvey, ND

Harvey, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Redeemer's High School at Westhope High School