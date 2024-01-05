Friday's contest between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 144.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

UConn vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn is 8-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Butler's 7-6-0 ATS record. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 83.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (26th in college basketball). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.4 boards. It is pulling down 39.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9 per contest.

UConn hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Huskies rank fifth in college basketball with 109.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 58th in college basketball defensively with 84 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 9.6 per game (31st in college basketball) and force 10.5 (307th in college basketball play).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (45th in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per outing (196th in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game Butler accumulates rank 118th in college basketball, 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents record.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (144th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

Butler has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (62nd in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

