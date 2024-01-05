Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - January 5
When the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) and Houston Rockets (17-15) match up at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Karl-Anthony Towns will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSN
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves fell to the Pelicans 117-106. With 35 points, Anthony Edwards was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|35
|4
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jaden McDaniels
|11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards' numbers for the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.
- Towns puts up 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 11.9 boards per contest.
- Mike Conley's numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.
- Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|32.7
|5
|4.9
|1.5
|1.1
|3.4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|18.8
|7.4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.2
|1.2
|Rudy Gobert
|11.6
|11.1
|1.1
|0.8
|1.3
|0
|Mike Conley
|11
|2.1
|6.7
|1.1
|0.3
|2.5
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.5
|2
|1.1
|1.3
|1.2
|1.2
