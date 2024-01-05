When the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) and Houston Rockets (17-15) match up at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Karl-Anthony Towns will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Space City Home Network, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves fell to the Pelicans 117-106. With 35 points, Anthony Edwards was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 35 4 5 1 1 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 6 2 0 0 0 Jaden McDaniels 11 0 2 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' numbers for the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Towns puts up 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 11.9 boards per contest.

Mike Conley's numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Watch Edwards, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 32.7 5 4.9 1.5 1.1 3.4 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.8 7.4 2.3 0.5 0.2 1.2 Rudy Gobert 11.6 11.1 1.1 0.8 1.3 0 Mike Conley 11 2.1 6.7 1.1 0.3 2.5 Jaden McDaniels 11.5 2 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.