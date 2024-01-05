Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Friday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
  • He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
  • Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM
20.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.4 points per game, 0.9 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.
  • His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: +100) 12.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 11.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 21.5 points Sengun scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -164)
  • The 18.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 1.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
  • VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

