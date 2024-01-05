Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Friday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (26.6).

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.4 points per game, 0.9 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 12.5 (Over: +102)

The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 11.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 21.5 points Sengun scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 18.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 1.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.