The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) play the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 217.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points 21 times.

The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 220.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves are 16-17-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 20, or 83.3%, of those games.

This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 17 games, or 88.2%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 21 63.6% 112.8 225.8 107.8 217.4 223.2 Rockets 17 53.1% 113 225.8 109.6 217.4 222.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

The Timberwolves score 112.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 109.6 the Rockets give up.

Minnesota is 14-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 109.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-17 8-10 17-16 Rockets 21-11 8-7 13-19

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Point Insights

Timberwolves Rockets 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 113 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 107.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 15-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-2 22-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.