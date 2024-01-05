Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) play the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|217.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points 21 times.
- The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 220.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves are 16-17-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 20, or 83.3%, of those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 17 games, or 88.2%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|21
|63.6%
|112.8
|225.8
|107.8
|217.4
|223.2
|Rockets
|17
|53.1%
|113
|225.8
|109.6
|217.4
|222.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.
- The Timberwolves score 112.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 109.6 the Rockets give up.
- Minnesota is 14-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 109.6 points.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|16-17
|8-10
|17-16
|Rockets
|21-11
|8-7
|13-19
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Rockets
|112.8
|113
|24
|22
|14-8
|12-8
|18-4
|10-10
|107.8
|109.6
|1
|2
|15-9
|17-2
|22-2
|15-4
