The Houston Rockets (14-12) match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He's draining 60.7% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.4 points, 8.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.5 points, 1.7 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Timberwolves 111.8 Points Avg. 113.7 107.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.2% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.3% Three Point % 37.9%

