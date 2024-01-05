The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) square off against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 111 - Timberwolves 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.8)

Rockets (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.6

The Timberwolves (16-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.5% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Rockets (21-11-0) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 51.5% of the time this season (17 out of 33), which is more often than Houston's games have (13 out of 32).

The Timberwolves have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-4) this season while the Rockets have a .381 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by giving up just 107.8 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points scored (112.8 per contest).

With 40.9 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota ranks third-best in the league. It ranks 16th in the league by grabbing 43.6 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 20th in the NBA with 25.7 assists per game.

This year, Minnesota is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

With a 38.1% three-point percentage this season, the Timberwolves rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 22nd in the league by making 12.0 three-pointers per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.