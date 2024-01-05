The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, face off versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 117-106 loss against the Pelicans, Gobert put up five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 11.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 11.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 25.7 23.8 PR -- 24.5 22.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Rockets

Gobert is responsible for taking 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 109.6 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets are 18th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Rockets allow 23.5 assists per game, best in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 15 16 1 0 4 0 1/8/2023 38 18 11 0 0 1 0

