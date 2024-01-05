Ransom County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ransom County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sargent County Bulldogs Coop at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
