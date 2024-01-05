How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 29th.
- The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
- When Purdue puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 13-1.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Illinois has an 11-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 82nd.
- The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Purdue posted 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).
- The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
