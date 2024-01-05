Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 13 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score
Bruins vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Pastrnak's stats: 22 goals in 36 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +105 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Panarin's stats: 23 goals in 36 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +110 to score
Lightning vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Kucherov's stats: 27 goals in 38 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +125 to score
Avalanche vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Rantanen's stats: 19 goals in 38 games
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +125 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Kreider's stats: 19 goals in 36 games
Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +135 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Zibanejad's stats: 14 goals in 36 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score
Canadiens vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Caufield's stats: 11 goals in 37 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +135 to score
Canucks vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 37 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +135 to score
Avalanche vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- MacKinnon's stats: 20 goals in 38 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score
Jets vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 36 games
