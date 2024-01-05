Nelson County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Nelson County, North Dakota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota Prairie High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 4
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.