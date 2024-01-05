Mike Conley and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-106 loss to the Pelicans (his last game) Conley produced seven points and nine assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.0 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.7 PRA -- 20.4 19.8 PR -- 14.2 13.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Rockets

Conley is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.6 points per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Rockets are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 23.5 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, seventh in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 32 9 4 11 1 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 3 5 3 0 1 10/24/2022 27 7 2 7 0 2 3

