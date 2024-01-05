The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Lakers put up only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).

Los Angeles is 11-4 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.6 points, Memphis is 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers are scoring 1.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are on the road (113.1).

At home, Los Angeles is giving up 12.7 fewer points per game (107.7) than on the road (120.4).

In home games, the Lakers are making 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.5) than in away games (10.8). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 104.3 points per game, 4.8 less than away (109.1). On defense they allow 111.9 points per game at home, 2.9 less than on the road (114.8).

Memphis allows 111.9 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.4 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (24.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury D'Angelo Russell Out Tailbone Gabe Vincent Out Knee Rui Hachimura Out Calf

Grizzlies Injuries