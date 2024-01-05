The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win five times (23.8%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4 Grizzlies 13 38.2% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Lakers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-9-0) than it does in road games (8-11-0).

The Lakers record 113.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles has a 9-6 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 4-12-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).

The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-20 7-11 18-17 Grizzlies 13-21 7-10 13-21

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 106.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-8

