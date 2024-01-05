The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Towns, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Pelicans), put up 22 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Towns, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.4 20.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 9.1 Assists -- 2.9 2.5 PRA -- 33.4 32.5 PR -- 30.5 30 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Rockets

Towns has taken 15.2 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 17.6% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Towns is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.0. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are 18th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11.6 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 30 25 9 6 3 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.