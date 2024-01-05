Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 116-100 win against the Bulls, Randle put up 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.4 29.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 9.0 Assists 3.5 4.7 2.9 PRA -- 38.6 40.9 PR -- 33.9 38 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Julius Randle Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 20.6% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 37 30 10 3 5 0 0 2/5/2023 34 24 9 7 1 0 0 12/25/2022 40 35 8 4 4 1 2 11/4/2022 37 17 10 5 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.