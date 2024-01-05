Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Embiid, in his last game, had 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 110-97 win over the Bulls.

In this article, we dig into Embiid's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 34.8 39.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.4 PRA -- 52.8 57.5 PR -- 46.6 52.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Embiid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Knicks

Embiid has taken 21.7 shots per game this season and made 11.7 per game, which account for 19.2% and 21.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Embiid's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.8.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 40.7 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 25.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Joel Embiid vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 35 11 6 0 2 1 2/5/2023 36 31 14 3 1 1 0 12/25/2022 34 35 8 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.