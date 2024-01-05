Jaden McDaniels plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

McDaniels, in his last game (January 3 loss against the Pelicans), posted 11 points and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for McDaniels, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 11.5 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 13.8 14.6 PR -- 12.7 13.5



Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, McDaniels has made 4.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.5% of his team's total makes.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.6 points per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.5 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 35 10 4 1 1 0 0 1/21/2023 31 5 2 0 0 2 1 1/8/2023 31 12 9 3 1 0 2 11/5/2022 35 13 5 3 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.