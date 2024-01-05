Burleigh County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Burleigh County, North Dakota today? We've got the information.
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck Century High School at Bismarck Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
