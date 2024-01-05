Bowman County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bowman County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bowman County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowman County High School at Hettinger-Scranton COOP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Scranton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.