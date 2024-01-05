Bottineau County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bottineau County, North Dakota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grafton High Schools at Bottineau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bottineau, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Redeemer's High School at Westhope High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Westhope, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.