The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 152nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 296th.
  • The Broncos average 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.
  • When Boise State totals more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 161st.
  • The Spartans put up 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).
  • San Jose State is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Boise State posted 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).
  • In home games, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (70.5).
  • In home games, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85) than on the road (65.6).
  • The Spartans concede 74.5 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.
  • San Jose State drains more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.9%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Montana L 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara W 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming L 75-73 Arena-Auditorium
1/5/2024 Boise State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 San Diego State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

