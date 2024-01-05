Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Pelicans), produced 35 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Edwards' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 26.6 32.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.9 PRA -- 37 42.6 PR -- 31.9 37.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Rockets

Edwards is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.8 per game.

He's attempted 6.8 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 109.6 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 23.5 per game, best in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 37 31 3 5 6 1 4 1/21/2023 41 44 6 4 8 3 3 1/8/2023 37 21 4 3 3 2 1 11/5/2022 33 19 2 3 2 0 2

