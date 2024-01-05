The New York Knicks (19-15) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -6.5 227.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.

The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 231.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The 76ers are 23-10-0 ATS this season.

Philadelphia has won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 17 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

New York's average game total this season has been 228.5, one more point than this matchup's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 18-16-0 this year.

The Knicks have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7 Knicks 17 50% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Four of 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in home games (13-4-0) than it has in road affairs (10-6-0).

The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks allow (113.3).

Philadelphia has a 19-5 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 10-10-0).

The Knicks score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12 Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-10 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

