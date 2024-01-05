76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (19-15) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-6.5
|227.5
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.
- The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 231.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The 76ers are 23-10-0 ATS this season.
- Philadelphia has won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 71.4% chance to win.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 17 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
- New York's average game total this season has been 228.5, one more point than this matchup's over/under.
- New York's ATS record is 18-16-0 this year.
- The Knicks have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
|76ers vs Knicks Injury Report
|76ers vs Knicks Players to Watch
|76ers vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Knicks Prediction
76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|18
|54.5%
|120.7
|236
|110.5
|223.8
|227.7
|Knicks
|17
|50%
|115.3
|236
|113.3
|223.8
|225.6
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Four of 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in home games (13-4-0) than it has in road affairs (10-6-0).
- The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks allow (113.3).
- Philadelphia has a 19-5 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 10-10-0).
- The Knicks score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|23-10
|12-4
|21-12
|Knicks
|18-16
|0-3
|18-16
76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|76ers
|Knicks
|120.7
|115.3
|6
|14
|19-5
|16-9
|19-5
|17-8
|110.5
|113.3
|4
|12
|16-4
|15-10
|17-3
|16-9
