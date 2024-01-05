76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) host the New York Knicks (19-15) after winning three home games in a row. The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
|76ers vs Knicks Injury Report
|76ers vs Knicks Players to Watch
|76ers vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.9
- The 76ers have covered more often than the Knicks this season, tallying an ATS record of 23-10-0, compared to the 18-16-0 mark of the Knicks.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (52.9% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (63.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 21-4, a better record than the Knicks have posted (6-11) as moneyline underdogs.
76ers Performance Insights
- The 76ers sport a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 120.7 points scored per contest.
- Philadelphia is pulling down 44.2 boards per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- The 76ers rank 21st in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.
- Philadelphia is averaging 12 turnovers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 14.3 turnovers per game (fifth-best).
- With 12.2 threes per game, the 76ers rank 20th in the NBA. They own a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.
Knicks Performance Insights
- At 115.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, the Knicks are 14th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.
- New York is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, New York is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.
