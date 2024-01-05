The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) host the New York Knicks (19-15) after winning three home games in a row. The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)

76ers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)

76ers (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.9

The 76ers have covered more often than the Knicks this season, tallying an ATS record of 23-10-0, compared to the 18-16-0 mark of the Knicks.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (52.9% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (63.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 21-4, a better record than the Knicks have posted (6-11) as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers sport a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 120.7 points scored per contest.

Philadelphia is pulling down 44.2 boards per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The 76ers rank 21st in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

Philadelphia is averaging 12 turnovers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 14.3 turnovers per game (fifth-best).

With 12.2 threes per game, the 76ers rank 20th in the NBA. They own a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.

Knicks Performance Insights

At 115.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, the Knicks are 14th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.

New York is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

