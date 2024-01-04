The Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and the Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Lightning Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is a leading scorer for Minnesota, with 34 points this season, as he has put up 13 goals and 21 assists in 34 games.

Minnesota's Zuccarello has posted 28 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 22 assists.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 6-7-2 on the season, giving up 47 goals (3.1 goals against average) and collecting 406 saves with an .896% save percentage (49th in the league).

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (63 points), via registered 27 goals and 36 assists.

Through 39 games, Point has scored 17 goals and picked up 23 assists.

Victor Hedman's total of 38 points is via five goals and 33 assists.

In 16 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-8-0. He has conceded 46 goals (2.94 goals against average) and has racked up 412 saves.

Wild vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

