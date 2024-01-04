Towner County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Towner County, North Dakota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Towner County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park River High School at North Star High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Cando, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
