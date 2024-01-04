Brooke Mackenzie Henderson will aim to defend his title at the 2024 The Sentry ($20M purse), taking place at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4- 7.

Want to place a bet on The Sentry? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry First Round Information

  • Start Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua
  • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
  • Par/Distance: Par 73/7,596 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

The Sentry Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +550
  • Top 5 Finish Odds: +130
  • Top 10 Finish Odds: -175
  • Top 20 Finish Odds: -500

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Hero World Challenge 1st -20 0 69-66-65-68
TOUR Championship 6th -11 18 71-65-73-70
BMW Championship 2nd -15 2 66-69-64-66

Click here to bet on Scheffler at The Sentry with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1000
  • Top 5 Finish Odds: +220
  • Top 10 Finish Odds: -105
  • Top 20 Finish Odds: -275

Hovland Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Hero World Challenge 10th -9 11 73-73-70-63
TOUR Championship 1st -27 0 68-64-66-63
BMW Championship 1st -17 0 69-68-65-61

Click here to bet on Hovland with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

  • Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1200
  • Top 5 Finish Odds: +260
  • Top 10 Finish Odds: +115
  • Top 20 Finish Odds: -250

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
TOUR Championship 5th -13 10 69-68-68-66
BMW Championship 15th -6 11 68-68-71-67
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2nd -15 0 68-67-66-64

Want to place a bet on Cantlay in The Sentry? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Collin Morikawa

  • Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1200
  • Top 5 Finish Odds: +260
  • Top 10 Finish Odds: +120
  • Top 20 Finish Odds: -250

Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Hero World Challenge 7th -12 8 69-69-70-68
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 1st -14 0 64-73-66-63
TOUR Championship 6th -11 9 61-64-73-72

Think Morikawa can win The Sentry? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xander Schauffele

  • Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1200
  • Top 5 Finish Odds: +280
  • Top 10 Finish Odds: +125
  • Top 20 Finish Odds: -225

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 38th +2 16 67-69-75-71
TOUR Championship 2nd -22 0 67-64-68-62
BMW Championship 8th -9 8 71-65-67-68

Click here to bet on Schauffele at The Sentry with BetMGM Sportsbook!

The Sentry Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Top 5 Odds Top 10 Odds Top 20 Odds
Ludvig Aberg +1400 +320 +140 -190
Max Homa +1400 +280 +130 -225
Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200 -140
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 +400 +190 -150
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +230 -120
Tommy Fleetwood +2800 +550 +230 -120
Cameron Young +3500 +650 +280 +105
Rickie Fowler +3500 +650 +280 +105
Sungjae Im +3500 +650 +260 -105
Sam Burns +3500 +600 +260 -100

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.