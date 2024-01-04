Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Richland County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Enderlin High School at Richland High School