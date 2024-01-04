Ransom County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ransom County, North Dakota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Enderlin High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Colfax, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
