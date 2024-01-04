The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game road win streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)

Nuggets (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Warriors this season, putting up an ATS record of 16-19-0, compared to the 15-18-0 mark of the Warriors.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 48.3% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 22-9, while the Warriors are 3-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets own a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 109.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 15th with 115.1 points scored per contest.

Denver ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43 rebounds allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks best in the NBA by averaging just 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12 per contest).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.1 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Warriors are 10th in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.3 points allowed).

Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.9) and is ranked 14th in rebounds allowed (43.1).

At 28 assists per game, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA.

At 14.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced, Golden State is 25th and 24th in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they rank No. 15 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

